Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference Tuesday January 5, 2021 in Ottawa. Canada’s chief public health officer says she is preparing for “worst case scenario” COVID-19 variants, as early signs show a fall resurgence of the virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference Tuesday January 5, 2021 in Ottawa. Canada’s chief public health officer says she is preparing for “worst case scenario” COVID-19 variants, as early signs show a fall resurgence of the virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Officials eyeing COVID-19 variant evolution as early signs point to fall resurgence

Tam says there has been slight uptick recently in people opting to get booster shots

Canada’s chief public health officer says she is preparing for “worst-case scenario” COVID-19 variants, as early signs show a fall resurgence of the virus.

At the House of Commons health committee, Dr. Theresa Tam says the Public Health Agency of Canada is keeping a careful eye on the evolution of Omicron variants, which are the most common subvariants in the country.

Tam says in the early days of the pandemic the virus would mutate in all sorts of ways, because there was no immunity from previous infection or vaccines.

Now, she says, the mutations have been constrained as the virus is pressured to find ways to evade immunity.

Tam says the worst-case scenario is that variants find a way to sidestep the effectiveness of vaccines and treatment with monoclonal antibodies.

She says there appears to be a slight uptick recently in people opting to get booster shots, now that they offer protection against more recent strains of the virus.

—Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Smith’s discrimination remark making Alberta an international embarrassment: NDP

RELATED: China locks down 21 million in Chengdu in COVID-19 outbreak

CoronavirusHealth

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BC Ferries hitting passengers with another fuel surcharge increase
Next story
Run, hide, fight: B.C. hospital staff being trained for active attacker scenarios

Just Posted

Cole Barron, seen during a previous Oct. 2 game, accounted for one of three touchdowns for the Langley Rams on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna. The defending Canadian Bowl champions fell to Okanagan Sun 44-20 (Rams Facebook)
Langley Rams suffer semifinal loss to Sun

Langley City mayor-elect Nathan Pachal, seen here election night, Oct 15, after he was declared winner, plans to take a team approach to the issues the community faces. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
New Langley City mayor Nathan Pachal plans to take a team approach

Langley Township mayor-elect Eric Woodward spoke to supporters after the results were released on Saturday, Oct. 15. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Woodward racked up biggest vote counts in northwest Langley

Nathan Pachal, the newly-elected mayor of Langley City was celebrating with supporters Saturday night, Oct 15. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Voter turnout plunges in Langley City, down in Township