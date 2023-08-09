The Township of Spallumcheen is looking to monitor its water usage. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Okanagan has one of the highest water use rates per person in Canada

Spallumcheen asking residents to do what they can to be water warriors and conserve

A community consulting firm is asking, ‘Water you doing, Spall?’

Urban Systems, in partnership with the Township of Spallumcheen, is looking to get the word out about the critical importance of water conservation.

According to Urban Systems, the Okanagan has one of the highest rates of water use per person in Canada, meaning there is less water available per person in the Okanagan than anywhere else in the country.

Spall’s water primarily comes from creeks and aquifers, which are an essential source for both drinking water and agriculture. Overuse and contamination of those sources could lead to water shortages, reduced crop yields and environmental damages.

“The Township of Spallumcheen is committed to preserving local water resources to ensure a sustainable future, but we can’t do it alone,” said mayor Christine Fraser. “Water conservation is everyone’s responsibility and we all play a key role in protecting this important resource.”

The Township is asking residents, businesses, and agricultural producers to take a proactive step towards a sustainable future for the regions water. This includes embracing modern irrigation technologies, fixing leaks, using water efficient appliances and harvesting rainwater.

“If everyone does their part to use a little less water today, we can cultivate a brighter tomorrow for our crops and our community,” added Fraser.

You can learn more water-saving tips at makewaterwork.ca. More information can be found at spallumcheentwp.bc.ca/waterconservation.

