(Photo - @predatorridge/Instagram)

(Photo - @predatorridge/Instagram)

Okanagan resort cuts ties with Hockey Canada following assault allegations

Predator Ridge set plans in motion in June, becoming one of the first organizations to do so

Predator Ridge Resort has announced that it cut ties with Hockey Canada following multiple sexual assault allegations against the organization.

In recent days, big corporations like Telus, Canadian Tire, and Tim Hortons have also distanced themselves from Hockey Canada, but Predator Ridge says it was one of the first to do so back in June.

“We have notified Hockey Canada that we are permanently severing ties with them,” Predator Ridge management said in an email to Capital News. “We were one of the first partners to suspend all activities back in June and have taken the next step this week to terminate our relationship.”

Predator Ridge was announced as the ‘summer home of Hockey Canada’ back in February 2012, as many of the biggest stars of the NHL make the Okanagan their off-season getaway.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets forward announces he’s cancer free

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadahockeyKelownaOkanaganVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
What’s next in Musk’s epic battle with Twitter?Whats next for Musk?

Just Posted

Theft of a catalytic converter from a Langley Meals On Wheels (MOW) delivery van was described as a “huge loss” and a “bump in the road” for the Aldergrove-based non-profit. The Nissan Cube, seen here being towed away after the theft was discovered, has been in the shop since the Sept. 15 theft in Langley City. (Langley Meals On Wheels)
Theft of catalytic converter sidelines Langley Meals On Wheels delivery van

Soleina Hunter will be accepting donations of blankets and warm clothing for the needy from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Aldergrove Plaza on the corner of 272nd and Fraser Highway. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
An Aldergrove teen would like residents to check their closets to help the needy

Canadian Ninja League Finals are set for October 7 to 9 at Langley Events Centre, with 245 competitors. (Canadian Ninja League/CNL photo)
Canadian Ninja League (CNL) National Finals come to Langley Events Centre

Trinity Western University’s DeVries Auditorium will host a discussion on climate change and the environment with candidates for mayor in Langley Township. (TWU)
Environment, climate change focus of mayoralty forum at Trinity Western University

Pop-up banner image