Old Honda Civics, Accords among top stolen cars in Vancouver

Police say nearly 1,500 cars stolen in the city last year

Do you drive an older-style Honda? You might want to look out. According to Vancouver police, older Civics and Accords were the most stolen cars of 2017.

Vancouver saw 1,495 vehicle thefts in 2017, police said Tuesday, up from 1,473 in 2016.

Const. Jason Doucette said it’s not just the theft that’s of concern, it’s what the cars are used for after the fact.

“We know that stolen vehicles are not being used for commuting — most are being used to commit additional crimes,” said Doucette.

“Simply making your car harder to steal can reduce overall crime in the city.”

Older vehicles are easier to steal, he added, because they often simply aren’t equipped with anti-theft technology.

“The majority of the top 10 [most stolen] vehicles are pre-2006.”

They’re not stolen for their resale value, but rather to use as accessories to a crime. Afterwards, the vehicles are usually dumped and sometimes torched to destroy evidence.

But even newer cars aren’t always safe.

“We ask people not to leave anything visible in their vehicles – don’t tempt a thief,” said Doucette.

Top stolen vehicles in Vancouver in 2017:

· Honda Civic / CRX (pre-2000)

· Honda Accord (pre-1996)

· Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee (pre 2000)

· Ford F-150XLT (all years)

· Ford Econoline E250 (pre 2013)

· Honda CRV (1997-1999)

· Toyota Corolla (all years)

· Dodge Caravan (pre 2006)

· Acura Integra (1992-1996)

· Ford F250 Supercab (1997-2004)

Alongside ICBC and the Vancouver Police Foundation, the VPD is offering free steering wheel locks for any car that doesn’t have anti-theft technology.

The steering wheel locks can be picked up here:

· Collingwood CPC – 5160 Joyce Street

· Hastings Sunrise CPC – 2620 East Hastings Street

· Kitsilano-Fairview CPC – #78, 1687 West Broadway Avenue

· Granville Downtown CPC – 1263 Granville Street

