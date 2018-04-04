Gene Cordoni wonders why people can’t clean up. (Contributed)

Old roof shingles dumped on Lower Mainland rural road

Whatever happened to keeping B.C. green? resident asks

Gene Cordoni is asking himself lately about whatever happened to the old sayings, ‘Beautiful British Columbia’ or ‘Keeping B.C. green?’

Because he doesn’t see any commitment to those phrases when he looks at the piles of junk tossed, at will, around Metro Vancouver.

Recently, he saw the remains of an old roof dumped in north Maple Ridge, near Timberline Ranch.

“Someone must have just had a roof replaced and the old one ended up here on 224th Street in the middle of the southbound lane,” he said.

“It doesn’t seem to matter where I travel, I run into this similar type of illegal dumping. I see mattresses, old stoves and refrigerators and piles of plastic bags filled with garbage just tossed here and there and in ditches throughout the entire Lower Mainland.”

He’s assuming that the cost for legally disposing waste is so high that people or businesses are compelled to dump their trash wherever they can.

He’s also wondering how much that costs the taxpayer when city crews have to move in and clean up the mess.

“When these illegal dumping areas are cleaned up, someone should check for clues throughout the garbage as in the form of a receipt or an old bill. Then perhaps trace this garbage back to whence it came, and collect monies as needed in the form of a huge fine or make them clean up garbage as part of a lesson-learned scenario.

“Whatever happened to keeping B.C. green or Beautiful British Columbia.? We must all do out part, no time like the present.”

Old roof shingles dumped on Lower Mainland rural road

Whatever happened to keeping B.C. green? resident asks

