The body of Bhavkiran Dhesi was found in a burned SUV in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue early Aug. 2, 2017.

Older brother of man charged in 2017 death of Surrey teen granted bail

Gurvinder Singh Deo released on $250,000 surety, conditions

The older brother of the man charged in connection with the August 2017 death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi has been granted bail.

Justice Murray Blok made the ruling – imposing a $250,000 surety as well as more than a dozen conditions – in proceedings Wednesday morning in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

There is a publication ban on evidence disclosed during the hearing.

Members of Dhesi’s family – including her mother and sister – were in court for the proceedings, and could be seen at times wiping tears as they listened.

Gurvinder Deo, 25, has been in custody for just over two months, since his arrest in mid-June. He is charged with “accessory after the fact to murder, and indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains” in connection with Dhesi’s killing.

The 19-year-old’s body was found in a torched SUV in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue at approximately 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2017.

READ MORE: Surrey teenager identified as victim in torched-SUV homicide

READ MORE: UPDATE: Man charged in South Surrey torched-SUV murder investigation

READ MORE: Five charged in Surrey teen’s death appear in court

Harjot Singh Deo, arrested in May, is charged with second-degree murder and indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains in connection with Dhesi’s death. During announcement of his arrest, police described the 21-year-old as having been in a romantic relationship with Dhesi.

Gurvinder Deo – who appeared in court by video Wednesday – is Harjot Deo’s older brother.

Three others are also facing charges in connection with Dhesi’s death:

Harjot Deo’s mother, Manjit Kaur Deo, 53, is charged with “accessory after the fact to murder.” She was granted bail (set at $500,000) on June 14. His sister, Inderdeep Kaur Deo, also charged with “accessory after the fact to murder,” was released on June 28; bail was set at $275,000.

Talwinder Singh Khun Khun – arrested at the same time as Gurvinder Deo – was granted bail, set at $250,000, on July 25.

Conditions imposed on Gurvinder Deo Wednesday by Blok include that he have no contact with his mother, Harjot Deo and Inderdeep Deo, as well as no contact with Dhesi’s parents and sister.

A bail hearing for Harjot Deo is set for Sept. 6 in B.C. Supreme Court.

All five accused are scheduled for further proceedings in Surrey Provincial Court on Sept. 11.

 

IHIT Supt. Donna Richardson announces charges against Harjot Singh Deo, in connection with Bhavkiran Dhesi’s August 2017 death. Deo’s sister, mother, brother and another man (Talwinder Khun Khun) are charged with ‘accessory after the fact.’ His brother and Khun Khun are also facing an additional charge of indecently interfere with or offer indignity to human remains.’ (File photo)

Most Read