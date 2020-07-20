In this photo shared to Twitter July 14, 2020, photographer Randy Small writes about capturing the NEOWISE comet shooting towards Langley in the night sky. (Randy Small/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Once-in-a-lifetime comet NEOWISE lights up Langley sky

NASA believes July is the best time to view the comet

Did you a catch Comet NEOWISE zipping through the night sky before it disappears for 6,800 years?

If you haven’t seen it yet NASA says there is still a chance for those who live in the Northern Hemisphere to catch a glimpse.

“Comets are notoriously unpredictable, so it’s impossible to know if this one will remain so easy to spot, but if it does, it should become easier for more people to observe as July goes on,” the national space agency wrote in a July 16 online post.

“Its closest approach to Earth will be on July 22, at a distance of about 64 million miles (103 million kilometers),” the post continued.

The comet formally known as C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) was discovered on March 27 by NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) mission, according to the space agency.

VIDEO: NASA astronauts blast off into space on SpaceX rocket

Photos of a beam of light streaking across an evening sky were captured by a photographer last week.

“Last night (10.45 p.m.), the comet NEOWISE came out in a big way,” said the post shared by Randy Small on July 14.

“I was just north of Lynden, WA shooting NW (northwest) towards Langley,” he added.

NASA says comet NEOWISE was created during the birth of our solar system about 4.6 billion year ago.

“Comets are frozen leftovers from the formation of the solar system composed of dust, rock and ices,” according to NASA.

“They range from a few miles to tens of miles wide, but as they orbit closer to the sun, they heat up and spew gases and dust into a glowing head that can be larger than a planet. This material forms a tail that stretches millions of miles.”

