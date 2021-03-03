VIDEO: one arrested after report of shots fired in Langley City neighbourhood

Langley RCMP were called to a cul-de-sac on 199th Street near 53rd Avenue early Wednesday, March 3, 2021 after several shots were fired. One person was arrested. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

One person was arrested after RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in a Langley City neighbourhood early Wednesday morning.

It happened in a cul-de-sac on 199th Street and 53rd Avenue around 1 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

A 38-year-old Langley man, said to be known to police, has been taken into custody and was to appear in court, RCMP said.

One house in the cul-de-sac was behind yellow police tape and officers remained on the scene Wednesday afternoon awaiting a search warrant.

An area resident, who asked not to be identified, told the Langley Advance Times there were several gunshots.

“The first shot work me up, then there were six or seven (more),” the resident estimated.

READ ALSO: UPDATE: Bomb threat forces evacuation of Walnut Grove Secondary School

The resident said it appeared stray shots may have struck neighbouring homes.

“Four houses in the cul-de-sac have bullet holes in them,” the resident reported.

What appeared to be a bullet hole could be seen in a second-floor window of a neighbouring residence.

Langley CityRCMP



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.