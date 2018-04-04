Google Maps

One child from Alberta First Nation dead, others in hospital: RCMP

A police spokesperson said investigators on scene weren’t sure what they’re dealing with

One child from a community west of Calgary is dead and 13 other children and a man have been taken to hospital.

Police say EMS personnel pronounced the child dead in a home in Morley on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, about 60 kilometres west of Calgary.

“The investigation is very preliminary right now,” Cpl. Curtis Peters said. “We don’t know a lot of details, but unfortunately we can confirm that a child did die at that residence.”

Calgary EMS spokesman Stuart Brideaux said paramedics dealt with 15 people at the home including the dead child.

Fourteen people were taken to hospital who ranged in age from four months to a man in his late teens.

One of the children in hospital was in serious condition.

Brideaux said investigators aren’t sure what they are dealing with.

“At this time, EMS is working to sort out the potential origin of the circumstances,” he said. ”It seems to be of a medical nature. There is no concerns of trauma or violence attached to this incident.”

Brideaux said the patients do not appear to be suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Canadian Press

Previous story
Nurse practitioners in B.C. can now prescribe opioid substitutes
Next story
Delta woman wins $7 million lotto jackpot

Just Posted

Aldergrove woman sexually assaulted

Police seek missing materials and tips after suspect forced way into victim’s home

Court rules against buyers of troubled Murrayville House condo project

Orders receiver to “disclaim” pre-sales agreements, but original buyers will have first refusal

VIDEO: Body found behind Langley housing complex

Residents discover deceased middle-aged man in laneway

Game over for Giants

Superior special teams help Royals end Vancouver’s season

Domestic assault call ends with collision; suspect with warrants arrested

Incident occurs Wednesday afternoon in Abbotsford

Final leg of national missing women inquiry begins in B.C.

More than 100 people set to speak over five days at Richmond hotel

Alberta set to introduce bill for no-go zones around abortion clinics

government intends to introduce a bill that would protect women from harassment

Alberta beekeepers boycott B.C. blueberries

The loss may cost blueberry industry millions, says longtime B.C. beekeeper

Trailer Park Boys come to Lower Mainland

Hundreds of people lined 232nd Street in Maple Ridge outside the Black Sheep Pub and Liquore Store to meet the trio.

West Vancouver to pay $93,000 to elderly woman who fell into meter box

The 74-year-old suffered cuts, bruises and scrapes as she was walking to Shoppers Drug Mart

Complaints dismissed against judge who said ‘Clearly, a drunk can consent’

Nova Scotia judge has complaints against him dismissed following a 2017 court case

Old roof shingles dumped on Lower Mainland rural road

Whatever happened to keeping B.C. green? resident asks

Senior couple from the Okanagan scammed out of $30,000

A senior couple in Penticton seeks to warn others in the area after getting scammed out of $30,000

One child from Alberta First Nation dead, others in hospital: RCMP

A police spokesperson said investigators on scene weren’t sure what they’re dealing with

Most Read