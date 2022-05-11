A Tuesday afternoon crash closed Highway 7 in both directions. Agassiz RCMP confirmed one person has died. (File Photo)

A Tuesday afternoon crash closed Highway 7 in both directions. Agassiz RCMP confirmed one person has died. (File Photo)

One dead after Highway 7 crash outside Agassiz

Tow truck, dump truck involved in crash

Agassiz RCMP has confirmed that one man succumbed to injuries he suffered in a two-vehicle crash near Seabird Island along the Lougheed Highway.

According to spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent, a dump truck and a tow truck were involved in a crash late Tuesday (May 10) afternoon between Wahleach Road and the Sqéwqel Gas Bar. The road was closed for roughly six hours with limited detours; DriveBC deemed both directions cleared for regular traffic at about 1:30 a.m. the following morning.

Sargent said B.C. Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into this incident.

