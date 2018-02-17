One dead after targeted shooting in Coquitlam

IHIT also asking for information about a car on fire nearby

A man was killed after what appeared to be a targeted shooting Friday night in Coquitlam.

The RCMP received several calls of shots fired and a vehicle speeding away near Sylvan Place and Riverview Crescent just after 10 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a man shot inside a vehicle. He was rushed to hospital, but did not survive.

Callers also reported a dark-coloured sedan a short distance away, near Mariner Way and Dartmoor Drive, that was on fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).