Surrey RCMP officers responding to a report of shots fired located one person dead in a parked vehicle in the 2200-block of 168 Street Monday (March 13, 2023). The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating. (Anna Burns file photo)

One dead following shooting in South Surrey

IHIT investigating after body found in parked vehicle in 2200-block of 168 Street

One person is dead following a shooting Monday (March 13) night in South Surrey’s Grandview Heights neighbourhood.

According to a news release issued just before midnight, police received a report of possible shots fired in the 2200-block of 168 Street just before 8 p.m.

Responding officers found the deceased in a parked vehicle, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

No information regarding the victim was shared.

Investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team tip line, at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca


