(File photo)

One dead following shooting in South Surrey

Police say altercation occurred in the 1600-block of 160 Street early Friday morning

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is in South Surrey this morning following a shooting that fatally injured one person.

According to a news release issued by Surrey RCMP, police responded to an altercation in the 1600-block of 160 Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday.

“Upon police attendance, an adult victim was located suffering from gunshot wounds,” the release states.

“Despite all attempts to revive the individual the victim succumbed to their injuries.”

The release adds that “the parties are known to one another and there is no public safety risk known at this time.”

No information regarding the victim’s gender, age or hometown was provided.

IHIT will be working in partnership with Surrey’s Major Crime Section, the release states.

Police have advised that traffic will be affected in the area “for an unknown amount of time,” with 160 Street closed in both directions between 16 Avenue and Alder Place.

More to come…

