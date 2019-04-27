Surrey RCMP were on scene of a fatal shooting in north Surrey Friday evening (April 26). (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

FRASER HEIGHTS

One dead following shooting in Surrey

Police say they haven’t determined yet if the incident is gang related

Police say one person is dead following a shooting in north Surrey Friday evening (April 26).

Surrey RCMP were called to the area of Abbey Drive and 176th Street, in Fraser Heights, at 5:07 p.m. for “multiple reports from the public” of shots fired, according to a news release from police Friday.

Police said that once officers arrived on scene, a male was found suffering from gun shot wounds, and he was pronounced dead.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP investigating after ‘sudden death’ of man found with critical injuries

READ ALSO: Khan Michael Bourne, of Sechelt, shot dead in Surrey

Surrey RCMP said investigators have not yet identified the victim.

At this time in the investigation, police said they have not yet determined if the shooting is related to gang activity or any other homicide.

“However, based on the scene assessment, this incident appears to be targeted,” the release reads.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now taken charge of the investigation. Police said more information will be released by IHIT as details become available.

Surrey RCMP said officers are interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area for more information and evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT or Crime Stoppers.

READ ALSO: Police ID victim in late-night Surrey shooting, seek video footage,


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
