BREAKING: One dead in Langley shooting

Police are on scene near a busy commercial intersection in Walnut Grove

One person is dead after an apparent shooting at a busy Walnut Grove intersection Friday afternoon.

According to witnesses, a car speeding west on 88th collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 202nd Street.

The driver of the westbound vehicle got out and ran through a nearby parking lot, but someone from a pursuing vehicle got out, chased him on foot, and shot him.

The shooter or shooters then fled the scene in their vehicle.

RCMP and other first responders were on scene.

A body covered by a yellow tarp was visible behind the Subway restaurant.

– More to come

