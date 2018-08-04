This house on Wilerose Street was cordoned off by police Saturday night and into Sunday morning following a shooting at the residence. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

VIDEO: One in critical condition, another injured following Abbotsford shooting

Current state of victims unclear following shooting in Abbotsford residence south of Mill Lake Park

One person is in critical condition and another injured after a shooting inside an Abbotsford residence late Saturday night.

A home on Wilerose Street between Kay Avenue and Brundige Avenue was cordoned off by police following the incident, as police scanned the area, including with a helicopter.

The current state of the two victims is currently unknown, as is the nature of the shooting.

However, neighbours said a person walked into the residence and began shooting.

“I heard three shots and then I heard screaming, and then about five seconds later, I heard some car just peel out of the street,” said one neighbour, who said he then saw people “all over the street screaming and yelling.”

“I came out and asked if anybody needed help, and I couldn’t get an answer out of anybody.”

One victim was reportedly in critical condition, while the other appeared to be responsive. Both were rushed to hospital.

More to come…

Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

