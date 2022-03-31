(Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

(Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

CRIME

One in hospital, one in custody following stabbing in West Abbotsford

Abbotsford Police says Major Crime Unit is taking over file and will remain on scene

One person is in hospital after being stabbed in an Abbotsford home Thursday afternoon.

The Abbotsford Police Department has confirmed that a suspect is being held in custody, and the stabbing victim is in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The incident took place at a home on Lefeuvre Road near Fraser Highway, causing a closure of Lefeuvre and heavy traffic volume. Many witnesses in the area noted that the Emergency Response Team was on site, along with APD and other emergency responders.

The roads are now open, but officers will be remaining on scene for some time.

APD have confirmed that there is no risk to public safety at this time. The Major Crime Unit is taking over the file, APD have said.

More to come.

READ MORE: RCMP makes appeal as dad still refusing to talk about missing B.C. girl’s location

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

abbotsfordCrimeNews

Previous story
Public Health Agency of Canada says expect guidance on 4th dose of COVID vaccine soon

Just Posted

(Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
One in hospital, one in custody following stabbing in West Abbotsford

TEASER
3 former NHL stars coming to Langley for Collectibles Experience event April 8-10

Kensington Prairie Farm in Aldergrove is hosting its open shearing event this Saturday and Sunday, as well they’ve added in an artisan market and live music. This is typically an annual spring event. (Kensington Prairie Farm/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Pounds just come flying off in the barnyard

White Rock Whalers forward Cole Svendson (left) has a scoring chance in front of the Langley Trappers net during Game 2 of the teams’ best-of-seven PJHL final. (White Rock Whalers photo)
Langley Trappers take PJHL championship