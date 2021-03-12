One independent, one public school in Langley record COVID-19 exposures

Eight Langley schools on Fraser Health exposure list as of Friday

The Langley School District has issued COVID-19 notifications for H.D. Stafford Middle. (Langley Schools)

An independent school and another in the Langley School District are reporting COVID-19 exposure events.

The local district is reporting multiple COVID-19 exposure events at H.D. Stafford Middle School.

On Wednesday, the district sent a letter to families of Stafford that an individual within the school community had tested positive for coronavirus.

“Our school and district will continue to work closely with Fraser Health Authority to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to our school possible,” Langley School District said in a statement shared with Langley Advance Times on Friday.

A COVID-positive individual was at H.D. Stafford Middle on Feb. 26 and from March 3 to 5, according to Fraser Health.

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” the health authority said. “The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

Our District has sent home a COVID-19 notification letter to the HD Stafford Middle school community last night. Thank you to staff, @FraserHealth, and families for your support. Read on the school or District website here: https://t.co/jeYbjPrOOs #MySD35Community pic.twitter.com/2GgjE2f8gf — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) March 11, 2021

A Public Health risk assessment is underway, and families may receive further instructions.

Unless directed otherwise parents are asked to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

“Only Public Health can determine who is a close contact,” Fraser Health said.

Also, the health authority has added St. Catherine’s Elementary School in Fernridge to its list for an exposure event on March 1.

As of Friday there are eight schools in Langley on Fraser Health’s COVID-19 exposure list, including two independent schools.

For more information visit fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

