One injured in Langley parking lot hit-and-run

RCMP seek assistance of the public to identify suspect in Jan. 19 incident in Walnut Grove

Police believe the driver of this vehicle is responsible for a hit and run that injured one person in a Langley parking lot altercation on Jan. 19. (RCMP)

Langley RCMP are looking for a suspect responsible for a parking lot hit and run that injured one person.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., on Jan. 19, police report the victim exited the Keg restaurant in Walnut Grove and saw a person in the bed of his truck.

The suspect got out of the bed and casually walked to his own vehicle.

He was driving out of the lot when the victim attempted to prevent him from leaving. He was struck by the suspect vehicle and sustained injuries to his face and arm.

CAN YOU HELP IDENTIFY? Who – 5’10” male in loose fitting, light color jogging pants & hooded darker jacket driving white & early 2000’s Chevy Equinox

What – Hit & Run suspect

When – Jan. 19

Where – #Langley Keg, Walnut Grovehttps://t.co/87VSmtPJex #rcmp #langleyrcmp #bcrcmp pic.twitter.com/f7ST2Ue9tO — Langley RCMP (@LangleyRCMP) February 14, 2022

Very little description of the suspect is available except to say he was approximately 5’10” tall and he was wearing loose fitting, light colour jogging pants and a hooded darker jacket.

The vehicle is described as white and perhaps an early 2000’s model Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone with information that might assist police with the investigation, please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. Or, to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers.

There are two ways to leave an “anonymous tip” with Crime Stoppers: phone 1-800-222-8477 or go online at www.solvecrime.ca.

