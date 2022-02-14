Police believe the driver of this vehicle is responsible for a hit and run that injured one person in a Langley parking lot altercation on Jan. 19. (RCMP)

Police believe the driver of this vehicle is responsible for a hit and run that injured one person in a Langley parking lot altercation on Jan. 19. (RCMP)

One injured in Langley parking lot hit-and-run

RCMP seek assistance of the public to identify suspect in Jan. 19 incident in Walnut Grove

Langley RCMP are looking for a suspect responsible for a parking lot hit and run that injured one person.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., on Jan. 19, police report the victim exited the Keg restaurant in Walnut Grove and saw a person in the bed of his truck.

The suspect got out of the bed and casually walked to his own vehicle.

He was driving out of the lot when the victim attempted to prevent him from leaving. He was struck by the suspect vehicle and sustained injuries to his face and arm.

Very little description of the suspect is available except to say he was approximately 5’10” tall and he was wearing loose fitting, light colour jogging pants and a hooded darker jacket.

The vehicle is described as white and perhaps an early 2000’s model Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone with information that might assist police with the investigation, please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. Or, to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers.

There are two ways to leave an “anonymous tip” with Crime Stoppers: phone 1-800-222-8477 or go online at www.solvecrime.ca.

READ ALSO: Police identify man found dead in South Langley

READ ALSO: Mustang passenger smashed liquor bottle on Langley RCMP vehicle’s hood

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyRCMP

Previous story
Ontario to lift most COVID-19 restrictions by March 1 but will keep masks
Next story
Trudeau, premiers discussing Emergencies Act to battle blockades across Canada

Just Posted

Director Angie Quaale and her staff at Well Seasoned, A Gourmet Food Store have navigated the ups and downs of the COVID guidelines. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Working to reduce COVID fatigue

Douglas Park Community Elementary vice-principal Mark Touzeau engaged with students at the school’s breakfast club prior to classes. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Breakfast programs expand in local schools

A Langley man and a Surrey woman were arrested for siphoning gas from trucks in the Gloucester Industrial Park on Friday, Feb. 11. (Langley Advance Times file)
Pair arrested for stealing gas from trucks in Langley’s Gloucester Industrial Park

Police believe the driver of this vehicle is responsible for a hit and run that injured one person in a Langley parking lot altercation on Jan. 19. (RCMP)
One injured in Langley parking lot hit-and-run