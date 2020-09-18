PHOTOS: One injured in shooting on South Surrey-Langley border

Police responded to the area of 194 Street and 34 Avenue Thursday (Sept. 17) following reports of gunfire. (Shane MacKichan photo) Police responded to the area of 194 Street and 34 Avenue Thursday (Sept. 17) following reports of gunfire. (Shane MacKichan photo) Police responded to the area of 194 Street and 34 Avenue Thursday (Sept. 17) following reports of gunfire. (Shane MacKichan photo) Police responded to the area of 194 Street and 34 Avenue Thursday (Sept. 17) following reports of gunfire. (Shane MacKichan photo) Police remained on the scene, in the 3400-block of 194 Street, Friday (Sept. 18) morning. (Tracy Holmes photo) Police were also at the scene of a burned-out vehicle Friday (Sept. 18) morning, in the 18100-block of 12 Avenue. (Tracy Holmes photo) Police were also at the scene of a burned-out vehicle Friday (Sept. 18) morning, in the 18100-block of 12 Avenue. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Surrey RCMP are investigating near the South Surrey-Langley border following a shooting that sent one person to hospital Thursday (Sept. 17).

According to a news release issued just before 10:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of 194 Street and 34 Avenue for reports of gunfire.

“Once on scene, officers located a male in the area suffering from gunshot wounds. The male has been transported to a regional trauma hospital where he is being treated for his injuries,” the release states.

“The investigation is still in its early stages. Officers are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with several witnesses to obtain further information. At this time this incident does not appear to be a random act, but rather targeted at this male.”

No further information was disclosed.

Friday (Sept. 18) morning, police remained in the 3500-block of 194 Street, which is a dead-end road.

Further south, police had police tape up in the 18100-block of 12 Avenue, where a burned-out vehicle was located. It’s unclear if the two scenes are connected.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators, who has not already spoken to police, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca



tholmes@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeRCMPSurrey