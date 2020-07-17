(Delta Police Department photo)

One injured in targeted shooting in North Delta

Delta police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred around 12:20 a.m. on July 17

Delta police are investigating a targeted shooting in North Delta last night.

Police were called to a residence in North Delta around 12:20 a.m. on Friday, July 17 and found a man with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Police say the man was transported to hospital for treatment and has since been released.

The DPD’s major crimes section is investigating the incident, which police say was a drive-by shooting.

The Integrated Forensic Identification Service attended the scene, which has now been released.

It is believed that no neighbouring properties were impacted.

“Officers believe this was a targeted incident and they are now looking into the circumstances and appealing to the public for witnesses and dash cam video,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

“In particular, police are looking for witnesses and video from the areas of 80th Avenue to 75A Avenue and 118th to 116th Streets between the hours of 11:30 p.m. July 16 to 12:30 a.m. July 17.”

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in that area during that time, or who may have information that could assist police, is asked to call the DPD’s non-emergency line at 604-946-4411.

The BC Crime Stoppers tip line is also available at 1-800-222-8477 for those who wish to be anonymous. Crime Stoppers can take tips in 115 languages.


DeltaPolice

