One injured while trying to repossess vehicle in Walnut Grove

One man was arrested after a bailiff was injured while trying to repossess a vehicle Thursday morning (Dec. 12) in Walnut Grove.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said a 48-year-old Langley man was taken into custody after the bailiff suffered what were described as “non-life-threatening injuries” during a confrontation where it is alleged the man got into the vehicle while the bailiff was trying to seize it, hit the bailiff with the vehicle, and also produced a firearm.

Multiple police and ambulance units were called to the area of a cul-de-sac near 216 Street and 93 Avenue.

Officers remained at the scene while they waited for a search warrant for a local house to be approved.

Largy said “what appeared to be a replica firearm” was seized.

The suspect was released from custody with a promise to appear in court on Feb. 26.

A report by police has gone to Crown Counsel, who will decide what charges to bring.



