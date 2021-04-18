File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

One man dead after shooting in Downtown Vancouver

This is Vancouver’s fifth homicide of the year

One man is dead following a shooting in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour neighbourhood on Saturday (April 17).

Vancouver police said they responded to multiple 911 calls for shots fired outside Cardero’s restaurant near Coal Harbour Quay and Cardero Street just after 8:30 p.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and that there is no risk to the public.

“Although this shooting was targeted, we are very concerned about the potential impact on the public of an incident like this,” said Const. Tania Visintin. “This happened in a busy spot on a nice evening and an innocent person could have gotten hurt.”

This is Vancouver’s fifth homicide of the year. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2500 or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

