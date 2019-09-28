One man dead after shooting in Surrey at Clayton-area gas station

Police surround a Mercedes SUV in the 18600-block of Fraser Highway

Police on the scene of a shooting in the Clayton area Saturday. (Submitted photo)

One man is dead after a shooting in the Clayton-area Saturday evening.

Surrey RCMP responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 6 p.m. in the 18600-block of Fraser Highway.

Police tweeted that one man has died from his injuries.

The investigation was focused on a Mercedes-Benz G-Class vehicle, which was parked at a Mobil gas station pump. The windshield of the vehicle had at least eight bullet holes in it, and appeared to have contained the victim.

A masked suspect reportedly approached the SUV and fired up to 10 shots before running from the scene, according to a witness.

Another witness took to Twitter to describe the incident.

“Heard these shots. Saw the masked, dark-clothed suspect run across the street. Went grocery shopping while police arrived en masse, then had to get permission to remove my car from behind police tape. This is too close to home for my comfort!” @celtenouveau tweeted.

The Integrated Homicide Investigative Team (IHIT) has been called to investigate, and a yellow tarp covered the front window of the vehicle.

More to come as details emerge.

