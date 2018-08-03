One of B.C.’s newest rainbow crosswalks vandalized

Crews work Friday morning to remove graffiti that was spray-painted on the new rainbow crosswalk in Uptown White Rock. (Aaron Hinks photo)

The rainbow crosswalk that was painted in the Five Corners neighbourhood in White Rock last month – and defaced with a tire mark less than 24 hours later – has been vandalized again, this time with spray paint.

Overnight Thursday, a derogatory term – spelled incorrectly, for the record – was spray-painted in black across the crosswalk, which was installed in the city last month as a message of equality and inclusiveness, and officially unveiled last Friday – along with the raising of the pride flag at White Rock City Hall.

City crews were on-site to clean the graffiti Friday morning, and it was removed before 9 a.m.

Rainbow crosswalks have been vandalized in Surrey, Cowichan, Salmon Arm, Fort Langley and Comox Valley as well.