The 2019 BC Spring Holstein Show is Friday, March 22 starting at 8 a.m. at Chilliwack Heritage Park, with judge Mark Rueth from Oxford, Wisconsin presiding. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress file)

One of the biggest cow shows in Canada is coming back to the ‘Wack

Prize money of $240,000 is on offer at the spring Holstein show Friday at Chilliwack Heritage Park

The British Columbia Spring Holstein Show is coming back to the ‘Wack for 2019.

It’s been a while since the spring show was in Chilliwack, having been hosted in Abbotsford in recent years.

Tom DeGroot, who is an associate judge at past shows, said people interested in breeding and exhibiting champion Holsteins have been streaming into Chilliwack from across North America, for the “second biggest show” in Canada.

He has a Quebec farmer billeted at his place in Rosedale.

The spring show is among the largest of its kind in Canada with 2019 prize money totalling $240,000. The spring Holstein show is being held in conjunction with the Westcoast Classic Sale 2019 on Thursday afternoon.

A total of 260 cattle are entered into the spring show.

“It’s quite a big deal to have an event like that here,” said DeGroot. “The hotels and restaurants will be busy.”

The 2019 BC Spring Holstein Show gets going on Friday, March 22 starting at 8 a.m. at Chilliwack Heritage Park, with judge Mark Rueth from Oxford, Wisconsin on duty.

There’s significant prize money up for grabs with a $20,000 prize each to be given for the Grand Champion, Premier Breed and Premier Exhibitor categories. Intermediate Champ wins $15,000, while Reserve Champion and R&W Champion each have a $10,000 prize at stake.

