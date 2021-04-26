Langley City mayor Val van den Broek, seen here at the 2020 mayor’s gala that has been the subject of two reviews (Langley Advance Times)

Langley City mayor Val van den Broek, seen here at the 2020 mayor’s gala that has been the subject of two reviews (Langley Advance Times)

One officer worked 4 hours overtime to cover tickets to Langley City mayor’s gala: report

As well, two City staffers worked less than two hours

A follow-up report on a gala fundraiser organized by Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek said, the RCMP confirmed that one officer who attended the event worked four hours overtime, at the suggestion of the officer-in-charge, to help cover the cost of buying tickets.

The Jan. 25, 2020 event raised $56,000 for the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation to buy equipment to detect ovarian and breast cancer at an early stage, but also generated controversy, with critics on council charging there was a lack of consultation and improper use of City resources.

Mayor van de Broek rejected the claims, saying that there was a lack of clarity about such events in City guidelines.

To be presented to the Monday, April 26 meeting of council, the April 20 report by City chief administrative officer (CAO) Francis Cheung outlined the results of a detailed review of expenses ordered by council in September.

It was ordered following presentation of an initial report that said, while RCMP officers were not directly paid overtime to attend the event, remarks by the officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Langley detachment had created confusion.

READ ALSO: Additional review of Langley City mayor’s gala ordered by council

The initial report by Paul Gill, the former Maple Ridge general manager of finance and corporate services, said the OIC of the Langley detachment sent an email to senior officers that pointed out a four hour overtime shift approved by him was “enough to cover the cost of two persons.”

It wasn’t immediately clear how many officers had availed themselves of that opportunity.

Gill reported 35 Langley RCMP members attended the event and 19 of them came with spouses or guests, buying 54 tickets for a total value of $8,100.

Supt. Murray Power, the OIC of the Langley RCMP detachment, was reassigned after reports about the overtime email surfaced.

READ ALSO: Langley’s top cop reassigned amid charity gala questions

In his report to council, Cheung said in response to a City query, the mayor’s office received an April 1 email from assistant RCMP commissioner Maureen Levy that said a “thorough review” showed $361.44 in overtime was charged to the City of Langley after the gala.

Asked for a detailed cost analysis, on April 6, Levy replied, stating that one member “performed four hours of overtime, on regular time off, in order to cover the cost of purchasing two tickets to the gala.”

Levy added that the overtime “could be traced back to the email that Supt. Power sent to his senior officers in order to encourage them to attend the mayor’s gala and that a four-hour overtime shift would be approved to cover the costs of purchasing two tickets to the gala.”

The only other costs listed in the Cheung report were two City administrative staff, who spent “a total of approximately 1.23 hours to support the mayor’s gala.” Estimated cost: $77.43.

Two Langley City Fire Rescue staff also attended the gala wearing their honour guard uniforms, Cheung added, but “it is our understanding that the IAFF Local 3253 [the firefighters union] bought two tickets for them to attend the gala at their own expense. One of the two staff was scheduled to work on the night shift but the IAFF Local 3253 back-filled his shift at their expense.”

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Citymunicipal politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada to get 1.9M vaccine doses this week, including first Johnson & Johnson shots
Next story
Teen boy, 15, dies in hospital after being stabbed in Vancouver park

Just Posted

Langley City mayor Val van den Broek, seen here at the 2020 mayor’s gala that has been the subject of two reviews (Langley Advance Times)
One officer worked 4 hours overtime to cover tickets to Langley City mayor’s gala: report

As well, two City staffers worked less than two hours

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Langley resident questions MP pay raises during pandemic

Annual pay raises are automatic but they send wrong signal to Canadians hurting from COVID

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen during a March 11, 2021 federal finance committee videoconference. (House of Commons video feed)
Cloverdale-Langley City MP draws criticism over conversion therapy debate comments

MP Tamara Jansen has apologized to a fellow MP for what she said was a misunderstanding

Justin Sourdif had a good game against Kelowna Saturday, but it was in a losing cause, as it turned out. (Paige Bednorz/Special to Black Press Media)
VIDEO: Kelowna ends Vancouver Giants winning streak

Langley-based team tries again Sunday night

When they heard about the drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Langley Events Centre on Sunday, April 25, the Crocker family wasted no time getting there. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Long line-up for shots at first drop-in vaccination clinic in Langley

Only residents of the “high-transmission” neighbourhood of South Langley Township were eligible

Director Chloe Zhao, left, appears with actress Frances McDormand on the set of “Nomadland.” (Searchlight Pictures via AP)
VIDEO: ‘Nomadland’ wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

The ‘Nomadland’ victory, while widely expected, nevertheless capped the extraordinary rise of Chloé Zhao

A syringe is loaded with COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Received 1st dose of COVID vaccine before April 6? B.C. says its time to register for 2nd

Individuals who have not registered via the provincial system should so starting May 1

(Black Press files)
Shooting reported in Pitt Meadows, road closures in effect

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating

Investigators are on the scene of a serious one-car collision at Highway 11 and McCallum Road in Abbotsford on Monday morning (April 26). (PHOTO: Shane MacKichan)
Driver, 18, in critical condition after crash on Highway 11 in Abbotsford

Police say woman crashed into cement barrier after they tried to pull her over

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Teen boy, 15, dies in hospital after being stabbed in Vancouver park

A fundraiser has been started for the boy’s family

FILE – British Columbia Attorney General David Eby listens during a news conference in Vancouver, on Friday May 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Attorney General David Eby to testify at money laundering inquiry

Inquiry came after reports revealed gaming, real estate, luxury vehicles were being used to launder money

According to the World Health Organization website, resistance in gonorrhea started after the introduction of antimicrobials – a class of drug that kills micro-organisms – in the beginning of the 20th century. And since then, resistance has been building. (Pixabay photo)
Worrisome cases of ‘super-gonorrhea’ reported throughout the world

Gonorrhea gains resistance to antibiotics, says World Health Organization

Puppies that will become RCMP police dogs play outside B.C. RCMP Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Animals at risk as B.C. falls behind in educating veterinarians: society

Letter says shortage means animal food security is at risk, rescue groups are limited in saving animals

Most Read