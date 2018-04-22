One person arrested after man killed in Vancouver

Police say this is Vancouver’s seventh murder of 2018

Vancouver Police say one man has been arrested after a fatal assault of a a 55-year-old man early Sunday morning.

Police responded to an assault call at the corner of Kingsway and Nanaimo Street for an injured man at 1:30 a.m.

They found Dam Minh Huu, of Vancouver, seriously injured at the scene. Huu later died in hospital.

Police have arrested a 48-year-old man in connection with Huu’s death.

They said the two men who each other and believe that an argument escalated into a fatal assault.

The public is not considered to be at risk and police are not looking for any other suspects.

This is Vancouver seventh murder of 2018.

Anyone who saw the fight or has any information is ask to call police at 604-717-2500 or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

