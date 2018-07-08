One person is dead after a fatal accident in Mission

Mission RCMP investigating a collision between a pick-up truck and a motorcycle on Sylvester Road

One person is dead following a motor vehicle accident in Mission this morning.

Mission RCMP along with ICARS are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident between a motorcycle and a pick-up truck that occurred in the 9200 block of Sylvester Road this morning.

Mission RCMP Staff Sgt. Steve Crawford said “as of 12:30 pm investigators are still on scene and at this point it appears the motorcycle crossed into the oncoming lane colliding with a pick-up truck around 10:15 am this morning.”

He also added “there are no indications at this time of alcohol or drugs being a factor, and the driver of the pick-up remained at scene, as did witnesses who are assisting in the investigation.”

Sylvester Rd remains closed until further notice to allow for a full and proper investigation to determine the cause of the collision, and the BC Coroners Service has been advised.

Previous story
Elderly man killed in Vancouver crash
Next story
BC Ferries cancels six sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Just Posted

Langley City firefighter hangs his hat on safety in bid for council

After 40 years of living in the City, Bruce Kilby wants a seat on council in this October election.

UPDATED: Langley lacrosse team returning home with pair of Island defeats

Langley Thunder play Maple Ridge Burrards at home Wednesday then off to New West on Thursday.

Elderly man killed in Vancouver crash

73-year-old man drove his car in front of a bus

VIDEO: Shamrocks stop Thunder rally

First period deficit too much to overcome

Inaugural Langley golf tournament raises more than 123,000 meals for local food banks

First annual “Swing FORE The Full Cupboard”

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

One person is dead after a fatal accident in Mission

Mission RCMP investigating a collision between a pick-up truck and a motorcycle on Sylvester Road

BC Ferries cancels six sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Travellers are being warned about long lines at ferry terminals

Toronto van attack survivor grapples with legacy of incident months later

The attack killed 10 when a man drove a van down a busy street

B.C. VIEWS: Do we need another layer of green government oversight?

Foresters, engineers may not be trusted to act ethically

4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway

The boys and their coach will have to dive out of a flooded cave

Canadian firefighter dies in fall on Pakistan’s treacherous K2 mountain

He had been leading an international mountaineering expedition when he died early Saturday

RCMP believe convicted sex offender may have more victims in B.C.

In March, Randolph Byron Dunlop was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 1994

Most Read