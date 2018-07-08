One person is dead after a fatal accident in Mission

One person is dead following a motor vehicle accident in Mission this morning.

Mission RCMP along with ICARS are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident between a motorcycle and a pick-up truck that occurred in the 9200 block of Sylvester Road this morning.

Mission RCMP Staff Sgt. Steve Crawford said “as of 12:30 pm investigators are still on scene and at this point it appears the motorcycle crossed into the oncoming lane colliding with a pick-up truck around 10:15 am this morning.”

He also added “there are no indications at this time of alcohol or drugs being a factor, and the driver of the pick-up remained at scene, as did witnesses who are assisting in the investigation.”

Sylvester Rd remains closed until further notice to allow for a full and proper investigation to determine the cause of the collision, and the BC Coroners Service has been advised.