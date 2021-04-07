One person sent to hospital for smoke inhalation after fire at Langley City plant

Workers at the CKF Inc. plant were cleaning up Wednesday morning (April 7) in the wake of a fire. One person was sent to hospital with possible smoke inhalation. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

One person was sent to hospital with possible smoke inhalation after a fire at a packaging supply plant in the City of Langley on Tuesday evening.

Firefighters were called to CKF Inc. in the 5800 block of Production Way around 8:45 p.m., where a fire had broken out in an industrial oven, explained City of Langley deputy fire chief Scott Kennedy.

READ MORE: House fire reported by Langley firefighter driving to crash scene

“Flames were seen coming out of oven area inside the building as well as from the vent on the roof above the oven,” he described.

“Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the oven and vent area by attacking the fire from inside the building as well as from the roof.”

City firefighters were supported by Township of Langley members; it took crews about an hour to knock down the fire.

READ MORE: Langley fire crews lug extinguishers into deep brush to fight blaze

“Fortunately the fire was contained to the oven and vent area, and did not appear to damage any of the building structure,” Kennedy said.

One employee was taken by ambulance to the hospital with possible smoke inhalation.

An investigation will follow to look into the cause of the fire.

