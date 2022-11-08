Fire crews were called to the scene of an Aldergrove fire Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8. One person suffered what were described as minor injuries when they slipped and fell while escaping a fire in a shop building in the 26500 block of 52nd Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

One person suffers minor injuries escaping Aldergrove fire

Two houses damaged in blaze, but still inhabitable

One person suffered what are described as minor injuries when they slipped and fell while escaping a fire in an Aldergrove farm building on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8.

It was reported shortly after 2 p.m. in the 26500-block of 52nd Avenue, in what is believed to be a personal shop in a building between two residential structures.

Township Deputy Fire Chief Bruce Ferguson said the fire was extinguished before it could cause more than minor damage to the two residences.

“They’re both inhabitable, so no-one has been displaced,” Ferguson told the Langley Advance Times.

Water was shuttled to the fire, with nine fire vehicles involved.

Cause of the blaze is under investigation.

