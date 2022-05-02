One to hospital following reported stabbing in Surrey

One person was taken to hospital after crews responded to reports of a stabbing in the 9500-block of Prince Charles Boulevard early Monday (May 2, 2022). (Shane MacKichan photo)

Police, firefighters and paramedics were on the scene of a Surrey townhouse complex early Monday following reports of a stabbing.

According to one man at the scene, emergency personnel were dispatched to a complex in the 9500-block of Prince Charles Boulevard at around 12:30 a.m. on May 2.

When crews arrived, they located a man with multiple wounds, the witness said. The victim was transported to hospital in serious condition, he added.

Part of the complex was behind police tape, as well as the adjacent strip mall alley way.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation, or with information that could help investigators, may contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-05052.

RCMPstabbingSurrey