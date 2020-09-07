One woman dead, one injured in separate falls while hiking in upper Squamish Valley

Search crews and Mounties were called to two rescues over the Labour Day long weekend. (Squamish RCMP)
Crooked Falls, upper Squamish Valley. (Squamish RCMP)

One woman has died while another is in hospital after two falls in the upper Squamish Valley over Labour Day weekend.

Squamish RCMP said they were called to Sigurd Trail at Crooked Falls after a 25-year-old Surrey woman fell into the waterfall. Squamish Search and Rescue found the woman clinging to a log 70 feet from the lookout point. Crews were able to pull her out but the woman had serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

Mounties and search crews responded to another call for a woman who had fallen down a rock field and cliff face on the Sigurd Peak off the Sigurd Trail loop. The 30-year-old woman, from Vancouver, had been hiking with another person on a steep technical portion of the trail. Search crews and police used a helicopter to find the woman but she died of her injuries. Search crews retrieved the woman’s body and police and the BC Coroner’s Service are investigating.

“It is disheartening to have these serious incidents happen in our area and our thoughts go to the family and friends of the woman who died yesterday and the hopes for a full recovery for the woman in Crooked Falls on Friday,” said Sgt. Sergeant Sascha Banks. “Our Sea-to-Sky backcountry is not for beginners and even those of intermediate or advanced expertise find that things can go wrong very quickly.”

Search and Rescue

