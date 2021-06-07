One wounded in Aldergrove shooting incident

A 50-year-old man is in critical condition after an Aldergrove shooting incident Sunday, June 6.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. officers received a report of shots fired in the 26200 block of 60 Avenue.

Police arrived on scene to find a 50-year-old man suffering gun shot wounds, said Cpl. Holly Largy, media relations officer with Langley RCMP.

“The victim is known to police, but it is unknown if this shooting was related to the gang conflict,” she said.

A vehicle was seen leaving the area, she added, but noted details were still forthcoming.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed they responded to the shooting.

“Several paramedic crews were dispatched to the scene,” said Sarah Morris, a spokesperson with BC EHS.

“One patient was transported to hospital in critical condition.”

RCMP closed the road and the Integrated Forensic Identification Services attended to collect evidence.

As of Monday, 60th Avenue remained closed between 256th and 264th Streets.

Largy said there is no risk to the general public.

