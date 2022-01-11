VIDEO: Man wounded in leg in targeted Langley shooting

Police were at a Langley motel early Tuesday following a report of a shooting. One man suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

A 45-year-old man was shot and wounded in a Langley City motel in the 5700 block of 200th Street early Tuesday morning.

Police received multiple calls just before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning of a shooting in the area. On attendance, police said a lone adult male victim was located suffering from a non-life-threatening gun shot to his lower leg.

Officers could be seen at the Good Knight Inn motel on the third floor, and the motel’s parking lot was blocked off behind yellow police tape.

“It is believed the shooting is targeted,” said RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

However, police said that after investigation, they believed the shooting was not related to the ongoing gang wars in the Lower Mainland.

The victim was a Langley man, and he was known to police, Largy said.

Police were in the process of interviewing the victim Tuesday morning, she said.

“We take this type of investigation very seriously,” said Staff Sgt. Loi Ly, the officer in charge of Langley RCMP Investigative Services. “This activity is unacceptable in our community and public interaction and engagement will be critical in this investigation.”

He asked any residents or drivers who had been in the area of the Good Knight Inn to check security or dash cam footage from between 3 and 4 a.m. Tuesday to see if they captured any activity that might be related to the shooting.

Langley RCMP believe Tuesday’s shooting is not related to the murder of an 18-year-old in the parking lot of a Walnut Grove strip mall on Friday afternoon.

READ ALSO: Langley teen, 18, identified as shooting victim

Eighteen-year-old Julian Moya Cardenas was shot and killed in a targeted shooting at the intersection of 202nd St. and 88th Ave. in Walnut Grove.

A statement from the regional Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said the deceased victim was known to police.

READ ALSO: Witness to aftermath of fatal Walnut Grove shooting had trouble reporting it to 911

Anyone with information that might assist with the investigations, is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



