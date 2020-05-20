Langley RCMP Supt. Murray Power, seen here speaking at a Township Council meeting, has announced a new online tool for residents to report crime. (Langley Advance Times file)

Online crime reporting comes to Langley

RCMP roll out new web-based tool for less serious crimes

As of today (Wednesday, May 20th), Langley crime can be reported online.

Langley RCMP announced the launch of a new online crime reporting tool to assist residents in reporting select non-emergency crimes.

By using online reporting for less serious crimes, call takers and frontline personnel will be able to focus on higher priority calls, which will improve overall safety and response times in the Langleys, a detachment press release predicted.

Langley RCMP Supt. Murray Power, the office in charge of the detachment, encouraged residents to make use of the new option.

“The more use we get from this platform, the more we will learn about making it the best it can be,” Power commented.

“The more this option is used, the greater the chance we have of being successful. That, in turn, will allow us to have a positive impact on crime reduction in our communities. With this new option for reporting, even the most minor crimes can be reported. “

READ ALSO: Crime dip due to social distancing in Langley brief: top cop

READ ALSO: Break-and-enter crimes on the decline in Aldergrove: Langley RCMP

Residents and business owners in Langley with a valid email address may use the online crime reporting tool to report a crime that meets the following criteria:

Your report will not require a follow up by a police officer.

You have no witness nor suspect, unless it is a driving complaint.

You have lost something that costs less than $5,000.

Someone has stolen something from you that costs less than $5,000.

Someone has vandalized your property or vehicle and it will cost less than $5,000 to repair it.

There are no items involving personal identity, firearms, license plates or decals.

Langley RCMP online crime reporting tool is accessible from the detachment website under Report a Crime.

Langley

