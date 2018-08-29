Online fundraiser underway for Abbotsford girl who needs double-lung transplant

Autumn Carlson, 11, soon to be on waiting list for surgery in Toronto

An online fundraiser is being held in support of Autumn Carlson, 11, and her family. Autumn requires a double-lung transplant in Toronto. (Photo by Kayci Berger)

An online fundraising campaign has been started in support of the family of an 11-year-old Abbotsford girl who needs a double-lung transplant.

Autumn Carlson was diagnosed at the age of four and a half with leukemia and monosomy 7, which results in bone marrow insufficiency or failure.

According to the GoFundMe page, she had a bone marrow transplant in December 2012, after which she developed graft-versus-host disease, a medical complication that follows the receipt of transplanted tissue from a genetically different person.

This caused a hole in her bowels, which healed after 10 days.

Autumn also had a huge blood clot removed from her bladder, a “sticky” kidney valve, and lost her toenails and fingernails.

She then developed an infection that attacked her lungs, leaving her lung function currently at 21 per cent.

Autumn went to Toronto in June of this year to be assessed for a double-lung transplant, and it was determined that her heart has too much stress on it. She now requires oxygen all the time, especially when moving.

On Saturday of this week, she was rushed to hospital with a collapsed lung. She is now being treated, and her family hopes she can return home this week.

Once a “few loose ends” are tied up, she will be placed on a waiting list for the double-lung transplant, which would be done in Toronto. The wait could take up to a year and a half.

Autumn and her mother will re-locate to Toronto at that time, while her dad, brothers and sister remain in Abbotsford.

The GoFundMe account was started to help with the expense of the family travelling to visit Autumn while she recovers, as well as to make upgrades to their home – such as new carpeting – before Autumn can return.

“There are a lot of costs that will arise with this journey and, not only can this family use the help, they deserve it,” The GoFundMe page states.

The account can be accessed by searching “Support For Autumn” at gofundme.com.



