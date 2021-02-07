Image of proposed five-storey building at 20172 53A Ave. An online public hearing is set for Monday, Feb. 8. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Online hearing set for Monday on proposed apartment building in Langley City

Will require variances to fit on narrow lot, staff report says

An online public hearing has been set for Monday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. to get input on plans for a five-storey residential building on the southeast corner of the intersection of 53A Avenue and 201A Street in Langley City.

As proposed, the 18-unit apartment building will require some variances to the existing Official Community Plan (OCP) to fit on a lot described as “too narrow for a typical apartment building and underground parkade configuration” in an Oct. 27 staff report to the City Advisory Design Panel.

By rezoning the property from a multiple residential low-density zone to multiple residential high-density zone, and allowing the OCP variances, the building can be slightly taller, five stories instead of four, and cover slightly more of the property – 50 per cent instead of 40 per cent – the report explained.

Staff endorsed the changes saying it will allow “feasible redevelopment of the site.”

The proposed bylaw, staff reports and project plans may be viewed online by clicking on Bylaw 3144; Advisory Design Panel Explanatory Report; Advisory Design Panel Revised Report; Architectural Plans; and Landscape Plans.

Comments may be submitted by mail to the Deputy Corporate Officer at Langley City Hall, 20399 Douglas Crescent, Langley, B.C. V3A 4B3 or by e-mail to councilmeetings@langleycity.ca and must be received by no later than 12:00pm on Monday, the day of the Public Hearing.

Those interested may register to attend the electronic Public Hearing and participating in the Zoom Webinar. Click here to Register.

Information and instructions on attending and participating in the electronic public hearing can be found at: Attending the Electronic Public Hearing page.






