Fire crews battle a blaze at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) in North Vancouver on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)

Online posts appear to link alleged arsonist to Masonic hall fires in Metro Vancouver

A page with the same name as man charged in the fire reveals interest in multiple conspiracy theories

A social media post shared shortly after three Masonic halls were set on fire in Vancouver and North Vancouver appears to take credit for the crimes.

Benjamin Kohlman, 42, has been charged with one count of arson and one count of assault of a police officer pertaining to the blaze at Park Lodge Masonic Hall at Rupert Street and East 29 Avenue. Vancouver police said he remains a suspect in the two North Vancouver Masonic hall fires.

“I just cleaned 3 satanic club houses and nobody could do anything,” reads a Facebook post made by a “Ben Kohlman” made at 8:07 a.m. Tuesday.

The post, which had garnered 119 comments and 31 shares as of Thursday morning, received a set of mostly negative reactions.

It’s not the first time seemingly anti-Masonic posts have appeared on the page, appearing to connect Masons to various conspiracies.

This 2018 post on Ben Kohlman’s Facebook page appears to show his belief in conspiracy theories about Freemasons. (Ben Kohlman/Facebook)

The social media page also has a plethora of other conspiracy theory posts, questioning everything from 5G to the moon landing to whether the Earth is round.

This 2019 post on Ben Kohlman’s Facebook page shows an interest in 5G conspiracy theories. (Ben Kohlman/Facebook))

READ MORE: Man charged in Vancouver Masonic hall arson; police still investigating North Shore fires

