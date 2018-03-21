Online threat to U.S. high school traced to Canadian teen

A 14-year-old girl has been charged in connection with an online threat against a high school

U.S. authorities say a 14-year-old girl in Canada has been charged in connection with an online threat against a high school in New Hampshire.

Police in Hanover, N.H., say the threat on Instagram was made toward Hanover High School and mentioned a shooting.

They say the threat was traced to a residence in Canada, but don’t give any more specific information.

Investigators say they partnered with Canadian law enforcement and conducted a search warrant, seizing electronic devices.

The girl was taken into custody charged with posting the threat.

Police say they are still investigating.

The Associated Press

