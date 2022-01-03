Rescue workers search the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, on January 8, 2020. An Ontario court has awarded more than $107 million to families of six victims of the Iranian military’s downing of a passenger jet two years ago. The decision made public today follows a May ruling that the missile strikes amounted to an intentional act of terrorism, paving the way for relatives of those killed to seek compensation from Iran. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ebrahim Noroozi

Rescue workers search the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, on January 8, 2020. An Ontario court has awarded more than $107 million to families of six victims of the Iranian military’s downing of a passenger jet two years ago. The decision made public today follows a May ruling that the missile strikes amounted to an intentional act of terrorism, paving the way for relatives of those killed to seek compensation from Iran. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ebrahim Noroozi

Ontario court awards more than $107M to families over deadly Flight 752 shootdown

More than 100 of the 176 people killed in the plane crash had ties to Canada

An Ontario court has awarded more than $107 million to families of six victims of the Iranian military’s downing of a passenger jet two years ago.

The decision made public today follows a May ruling that the missile strikes amounted to an intentional act of terrorism, paving the way for relatives of those killed to seek compensation from Iran.

In the 2021 decision, Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba found on a balance of probabilities that the missiles that shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 on Jan. 8, 2020, were fired deliberately at a time when there was no armed conflict in the area.

As a result, he found it constituted an act of terrorism that would invalidate Iran’s immunity against civil litigation.

While the State Immunity Act protects foreign states from legal claims, the Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act provides an exception in cases where the losses are caused by terrorist activity.

More than 100 of the 176 people killed in the plane crash had ties to Canada, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘Reckless acts and omissions’ by Iran caused deadly Flight 752 crash: report

Flight 752 crash in Iran

