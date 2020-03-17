Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions as Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams, left, listen in during a news conference at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Monday March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Ontario reports first death linked to COVID-19

The man himself wasn’t a confirmed case before he died, rather he was under investigation for the virus

Ontario health officials are confirming the province’s first death in a patient with COVID-19.

A spokesman for Health Minister Christine Elliott says the 77-year-old man in the Muskoka region was a close contact of another positive case.

Travis Kann says the man himself wasn’t a confirmed case before he died, rather he was under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 was discovered after his death.

The investigation into the exact cause of death is ongoing.

READ MORE: Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Borders, cases, bans: What you need to know about Canada and B.C.’s COVID-19 response
Next story
B.C. blasts decision to leave Canada-U.S. border open in COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

Langley doctors now able to refer patients to COVID-19 testing clinics

With changes Monday, waiting rooms have disappeared as doctors try to keep patients a safe distance

WEATHER: Temperatures to reach a high of 15 degrees in Langley

A mix of sun and cloud expected Tuesday

Online support group created to help cope with COVID-19

Langley woman was inspired by unpleasant incident while shopping with her mother

LETTER: Looking for some of the civility not morbid reality of COVID-19

Media should focus on the good news stories out there, please – one journalist asks

SOURCES Langley Food Bank to remain open amid COVID-19 closures

Jaye Murray, SOURCES program director, said food banks are deemed an essential human service

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

VIDEO: Unique vending machine offering syringes, naloxone coming to B.C. cities

The machine is the invention of Nelson’s SMRT1 Technologies

Whistler shuts down for rest of 2019/20 season due to COVID-19

Decision to reopen won’t come till late April or early May

Avalanche Canada calling for user data amid backcountry business shutdowns

They anticipate forecast uncertainty without help

Health officials explain why not everyone can get swabbed for COVID-19 right now

More than 25,000 have been tested so far

Canadian travellers trying to return trapped by border closures for COVID-19

Trudeau urged Canadians abroad to come home right away

LNG Canada to halve its Kitimat workforce

Many have left town already

Okanagan grocery store manager responds after couple buys entire meat supply

The incident occurred Saturday night at Save On Foods

Bars, restaurants in Downtown Vancouver to close for St. Patrick’s Day to limit COVID-19 spread

Move comes as B.C. limits public gatherings due to novel coronavirus

Most Read