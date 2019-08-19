Oppenheimer Park on July 11, 2019. (Sarah Common/Twitter)

Oppenheimer Park residents told to leave, clear out tents by Aug. 21

Police say park has seen influx of residents, violence in recent months

All residents of Oppenheimer Park must leave and take their tents with them by Wednesday evening, the City of Vancouver said.

Eviction notices were handed out to park residents Monday morning, after months of tension between them and the city.

The Downtown Eastside park, which has long been a residence for homeless people, has seen an influx of more tents and residents in recent months.

The city cited increasing safety concerns as the reason for the eviction.

According to Vancouver Fire and Rescue, there have been 17 fires in the park since February and that rules set out that month to limit the risk of new blazes have not been properly followed.

The Vancouver police expressed concerns about Oppenheimer Park back in July, warning the public to keep their kids away from it after a shooting and an incident that saw a police officer assaulted while trying to remove a man from a garbage can.

Police said there were 92 emergency calls for police response to the park in June, and 87 in May. Last year, there were 56 calls each of those months.

Residents must vacate the park by 6 p.m. on Aug. 21.

READ MORE: Officer assault, shooting at Downtown Eastside park spark concerns by police

