In this photo taken Tuesday, July 24, 2018, provided by the Center for Whale Research, a baby orca whale is being pushed by her mother after being born off the Canada coast near Victoria, British Columbia. The new orca died soon after being born. Ken Balcomb with the Center for Whale Research says the dead calf was seen Tuesday being pushed to the surface by her mother just a half hour after it was spotted alive. Balcomb says the mother was observed propping the newborn on her forehead and trying to keep it near the surface of the water. (Michael Weiss/Center for Whale Research via AP)

Orca’s ‘tour of grief’ over after carrying dead calf around for nearly 3 weeks

J35’s calf was born and died on July 24, and she towed it around for more than 1,500 kilometres

Researchers say an endangered orca’s “tour of grief” is over after she spent nearly three weeks towing her dead calf around the Pacific Ocean.

The Center for Whale Research says the killer whale, known as J35, was spotted without her baby while she “vigorously chased a school of salmon” for about a kilometre over the weekend.

The centre says J35 appears to be in good health based on telephoto images, in spite of concerns that she may not be able to forage for food while carrying around the carcass.

It says there had been reports “from brief sightings by whale-watchers” two days ago of J35 without her calf in the Georgia Strait near Vancouver.

The centre says the carcass likely sank to the bottom of the Salish Sea, and researchers may not get a chance to perform a necropsy.

J35 was spotted by Fisheries and Oceans Canada while they were searching for another of the 75 southern resident killer whales, labelled an endangered species in both Canada and the United States.

Her calf was born and died on July 24, and researchers say she towed it around for more than 1,500 kilometres.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rescued puppies reunite on beach in Langley
Next story
Charter bus driver charged in fatal 2017 Canada Place bus crash

Just Posted

UPDATE: 5 injured in plane crash following Abbotsford International Airshow

One in critical condition in incident involving vintage plane

Aldergrove celebrates new ice arena

Kodiaks Junior B team hosts free night of exhibition hockey action Thursday, Aug. 23

B.C. Wildfires 2018: Thousands prepare to leave their homes at a moment’s notice

Northwest B.C. and Cariboo seeing most fire activity in province as crews battle 490 fires

Police ask for help to locate missing Abbotsford man

Miter Singh, 44, wast last seen on Sunday, Aug. 5

Behind the wheel of a B.C. Ferries ferry

Big Read: Black Press Media gets a rare look behind the scenes of a Coastal Inspiration sailing

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

High E. coli levels close three popular Vancouver beaches for swimming

English Bay, Sunset Beach and Jericho Beach are all closed to swimmers

Federal e-safety czar proposed to fight plague of online child exploitation

Findings come two years after a federally commissioned study found ”serious gaps” in efforts

Peer support workers on front lines of the OD crisis need support too: Experts

Drug users are more likely to trust peer support workers because they have shared experience

‘She was just lovely:’ Slain Fredericton police officer loved giving back

Matthew Vincent Raymond will appear in court on Aug. 27 to face four counts of first-degree murder

Charter bus driver charged in fatal 2017 Canada Place bus crash

A 49-year-old man was killed when the bus hopped the curb

B.C. VIEWS: Canadian cities begin to declare themselves city-states

Local politicians meddle in immigration, environment issues

Orca’s ‘tour of grief’ over after carrying dead calf around for nearly 3 weeks

J35’s calf was born and died on July 24, and she towed it around for more than 1,500 kilometres

Rescued puppies reunite on beach in Langley

For a third time, a group of seized dogs – dubbed Langley 66 – came together to celebrate life.

Most Read