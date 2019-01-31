Edmund Lim signs up to become an organ donor with the Kidney Foundation of Canada at the Body & Soul Wellness Fair at the Vernon Recreation Complex. (Matthew Abrey/Black Press)

Organ donation saves record 502 lives last year in B.C.

B.C. has set a new record with 122 deceased donors and 100 living donors.

Organ donations saved a record 502 lives in B.C. last year.

The Provincial Health Services Authority and BC Transplant said in a news release Thursday the transplants came from 122 deceased donors.

Broken down by organ, 28 hearts, 50 lungs and 77 livers were transplanted. There were also a record 338 kidney transplants, with 100 of those coming from living donors.

“It takes an incredible team effort to make organ donation happen,” said Dr. Sean Keenan, BC Transplant’s medical director of Organ Donation Services.

“Once a family selflessly consents to organ donation on behalf of their loved one, upwards of a hundred people are initially involved for each organ donor and transplant recipient.”

Katie Welsh, Canada’s first pediatric heart-transplant recipient in 1987, was one of the 28 people to receive a new heart last year when she underwent her second heart transplant at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver.

“I am so grateful for the generosity of not one, but two families who have had the strength to say yes to organ donation in the midst of tragedy,” she said. “I am a mom, wife, daughter, sister and friend because of them.”

More than 1.35 million people in B.C. are registered to be an organ donor. As of Jan. 1, 669 people across the province are waiting for a transplant.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Spending on B.C.’s public schools up 11%, study says
Next story
Feds paid on high end for Trans Mountain pipeline, spending watchdog says

Just Posted

Langley-based Giants pick up OT win on road trip

The Vancouver Giants notched their fourth win against the Kamloops Blazers Wednesday.

Langley Mounties arrest suspect impaired driver

It’s believed an SUV was involved in multiple crashes before the driver is arrested and hospitalized.

Freezing temperatures, and possible snow, headed for the Lower Mainland

Environment Canada says a cold air system will head through B.C., starting in the central interior

Langley mayors to field questions from development industry at Fraser Valley forum

Panel of Fraser Valley mayors and municipal reps organized by the Urban Development Institute

Aldergrove Star Editor’s Swan Song: It’s been good to know you

…but you can’t miss me because I’m not going away…

Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts

Cherry blossoms are blooming early in Victoria, while central Canada had extreme cold warnings

Police arrest man who allegedly crashed truck, stole canoe near Victoria

Man was taken into custody after swimming ashore

B.C. legislature officers get another week to answer accusations

Andrew Wilkinson calls for salary caps, retirement at 75 from unregulated jobs for life

BREAKING: Charges under consideration for B.C. MLA’s former constituency assistant

Unnamed individual accused of misappropriating funds from John Martin’s office nearly two years ago

Aldergrove Kodiaks clobber Knights

9-1 win for Aldergrove’s Junior hockey club over Surrey Knights

WestJet warns of phone scam that’s hit even their own staff

Fraudsters posing as company representatives are asking for credit card information

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

B.C. police dog helps in arrest of suspect found hiding in bushes

30-year-old woman from Campbell River arrested in Nanaimo

Post-Nanaimo, Andrew Wilkinson talks B.C. Liberal renewal

At least three current MLAs not running in next election

Most Read