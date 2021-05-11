Trash collectors in Langley City will start refusing to pick up organic waste mixed with plastic. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Organic waste mixed with plastic will be left at the curb, Langley City warns

Plastic contamination of green bins called ‘exceptionally high and unacceptable’

Trash collectors in Langley City will start refusing to pick up organic waste with too much plastic.

A notice issued Monday, May 10, by the City said the organic processor has advised the amount of contamination found in curbside collection bins has been “exceptionally high and unacceptable for composting.”

The unacceptable materials end up in landfills which is contrary to municipal solid waste diversion goals, the notice advised.

The City has therefore asked the collection contractor who picks up the organic material to pay closer attention and reject containers that are contaminated with non-organic materials and plastics, including plastics labelled compostable.

“So, if you see a note on your un-collected organics bin, it may be for that reason.” the notice warned.

By sorting food scraps and garden waste before adding them to the green can, residents are actively reducing the community’s carbon footprint, supporting local businesses, and contributing to sustainable practices within the region, said Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek.

“By doing your part, you are helping local producers create environmentally friendly products for your neighbours, family, and friends to use in their homes and gardens,” van den Broek commented.

The City’s organic waste is aerobically composted, which means it is broken down into smaller pieces to compost the material faster.

When plastics and other non-organic materials are amongst the organic waste, they are also broken down and are in the final product that is used regionally for all types of soil, including topsoil and potting soil.

Only compostable organic should placed in Langley City green bins.

Organics that are wrapped in paper bags or newspapers are also acceptable.

Green cans containing any plastics (including plastic bags labelled compostable) will not be accepted or emptied until the contaminants are removed.

To see the complete list of accepted and not accepted organic material, visit the Garbage, Recycling & Green Can City webpage.

Most Read