Orphaned bear cub rescued safely in Hope will spend winter in care

Cub will spend winter in Langley and relocated back to Hope next spring

A young bear that has been living in and around Hope has been captured.

The bear has been spotted on its own several times over the past weeks, and never in the company of a mother bear. On Tuesday night, the bear was trapped humanely and kept safe for the night by Lydia Koot of the Hope Mountain Black Bear Committee.

“Very happy news,” Koot said online. Many had been following the sightings of the bear, and were hoping for its safe capture before it became human habituated.

“It took a village as I said before, to rescue a cub and so we did,” she said.

She said it was being kept safe and sound in a thick bed straw, and would be picked up on Wednesday by conservation officers to spend the winter at Critter Care in Langley. It will be released somewhere in Hope area next spring.

“Thank you to all who looked out for this little bear, you all made it happen,” Koot said.

