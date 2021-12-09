The two orphaned bear cubs at Langley’s Critter Care Wildlife Society, a sister and brother, are to be named through a contest by the public. (Critter Care Wildlife Society/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Orphaned bear cubs at Langley shelter to be named by public

A contest runs to Dec. 20 to name the brother and sister cubs

A pair of orphaned bear cubs at Langley’s Critter Care Wildlife Society’s refuge are in need of names, and the public is invited to offer their suggestions.

The brother and sister black bear cubs were found orphaned in Sechelt on Nov. 22. Their mother had been nowhere to be seen for weeks, according to Critter Care.

Now brought to the shelter in South Langley, they remain inseparable.

The shelter is running a contest to name the bears. Whoever wins will receive a sponsorship certificate for the bear they named, and a plush bear keychain.

The contest closes on Dec. 20 at midnight. Winners will be contacted by email.

The two bears may look similar, but they have different personalities.

The female is described as very vocal, with a big personality and a tendency to boss around her brother. She also enjoys eating and destroying deadwood.

Her brother is much more timid, and depends on his sister for direction. He is a picky eater with a taste for all sorts of berries.

Both bears are in good health but are wary and timid of people. They are preparing to bed down for their winter hibernation soon.

To enter the contest, visit www.crittercarewildlife.org/name-the-bears.

Critter Care takes in orphaned and injured wild animals with a goal of rehabilitating them and returning them to the wild. Some animals that are too badly injured remain at the shelter their whole lives, as they couldn’t survive on their own.

