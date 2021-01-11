A syringe of the COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered in Toronto on December 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

A syringe of the COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered in Toronto on December 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Ottawa gives accounting firm Deloitte $16M contract to track COVID-19 vaccinations

System expected to connect various provincial, territorial data

The federal government has awarded international accounting firm Deloitte a $16-million contract to build a national computer system to manage the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The contract was recently posted to the federal procurement department’s website after Ottawa called on companies to submit proposals for developing the system in December.

Federal officials last month defended the existing systems used to track vaccine distribution across Canada, specifically those used for flu inoculations each year.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand and Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said the new system would simply add to the effectiveness of those existing tools.

That includes connecting the systems used by different provinces to track and manage vaccine distribution.

While COVID-19 vaccines are already being distributed across the country, the federal government has not said when it expects Deloitte to have the new system up and running.

READ MORE: At least 4 million Canadians need vaccines for country to look at reopening economy, RBC says

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Vile; filled with racism’: Officials condemn reaction to Cowichan First Nations COVID outbreak
Next story
Man in hospital, dog dead after suspected impaired driving crash in B.C. Interior

Just Posted

Township of Langley firefighters were called to a barn fire Sunday night on 40th Avenue near 256th Street. (Langley Advance Times file)
30 sheep and goats saved from Langley barn fire

One person was treated on scene, two cats were taken to veterinary hospital

Riverside Calvary Church and Buhf Beauty Boutique are next to each other in the same building complex. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Kudos to all standing up for convictions in COVID conflict

Reader asks both sides in Langley church debate to show empathy for each other, despite disagreeing

BCCDC ‘dashboard’ allows breakdown of results from survey (BCCDC website).
Survey results showing fewer Aldergrove/Otter residents working from home questioned

Conclusion ‘doesn’t make sense’ to TWU professor

Highway 1 at the 232nd Street Overpass, looking east on Jan 11, 2021 around 7:50 a.m. (Drive BC)
TRAFFIC: Vehicle incident eastbound Highway 1 in Langley cleared

Expect delays due to congestion

Fort Langley’s Vivian Jervis shares a few pictures of a parade of trumpeter swans taken from Lefeuvre Road this past weekend, including one gaggle of swans with a plethora of ducks. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Parade of animals traipse through the fields

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivering a public message. Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.” (Frank Fastner/Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)
VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger compares U.S. Capitol mob to Nazis

Schwarzenegger, who was born in Austria, compared the Proud Boys — a far-right extremist group — to the Nazis

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. In a bid to control COVID-19, the federal government plans to make free vaccines available to everyone who lives in Canada over the course of 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
Number of Canadian who want COVID vaccine inches country towards herd immunity: poll

Poll shows growing acceptance of COVID vaccine since July

Thousands of petitioners call on the government to waive license fees for nurses of all classifications. (File Photo)
‘We have had enough’: B.C. Nurses’ petition condemns ‘hefty’ license fee hike

The petition has gathered nearly 16,000 signatures

North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring is among the elected officials in the region who have taken to social media to disavow COVID-19-related racism in the community. (File photo)
‘Vile; filled with racism’: Officials condemn reaction to Cowichan First Nations COVID outbreak

North Cowichan Mayor Siebring, Cowichan Valley MLA Furstenau among those to speak out

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(RCMP)
RCMP still looking for Alberta man missing since 2019, now believed to be in B.C.

Mounties said they are concerned for Wetsch’s wellbeing

A couple of truck drivers were chatting while waiting for the traffic to start moving Sunday night after a head-on collision shut down Highway 5. The roads weren’t cleared until late in the evening. (Stephanie Hagenaars photo)
Man in hospital, dog dead after suspected impaired driving crash in B.C. Interior

Police now looking for witnesses

Vancouver Canucks’ Josh Teves (34) checks Tanner Pearson (70) during the NHL hockey team’s training camp in Vancouver, on Monday, January 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
UPDATE: Vancouver Canucks say they’ll be back on the ice after COVID scare

Team says the move was made out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Director of police services Clayton Pecknold speaks during a press conference at the press gallery at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 19, 2016. Accessibility to British Columbia’s municipal police complaints process can and should be improved, its commissioner says, as the office faces criticism from both legal advocates and the head of Vancouver’s police union. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Change needed for access, outreach: B.C. police complaints commissioner

The office only investigates the 14 municipal police departments in B.C., not the RCMP

Most Read