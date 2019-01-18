Ottawa General Hospital (Wikimedia Commons)

Ottawa Hospital employee charged with voyeurism

It’s alleged a 26-year-old man was seen taking photos or video of a woman in a change room

Police have charged an employee at the Ottawa Hospital’s general campus with voyeurism in connection with an alleged incident earlier this week.

It’s alleged the employee, a 26-year-old man, was seen taking photos or video of a woman in a change room.

The suspect is scheduled to be in court on Feb. 12.

The arrest comes shortly after another of the hospital’s employees was charged with sexual assault.

Earlier this month, police arrested an orderly following a complaint from a woman who alleged he assaulted her after she underwent surgery in December.

The suspect in that case, a 46-year-old man, is due in court Feb. 11.

The Canadian Press

